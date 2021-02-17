Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) on Track to Reach $11.00 in a Year

Select Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) is 7.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.98 and a high of $11.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLCT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.83% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.43% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $10.14, the stock is 3.55% and 4.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26133.0 and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock 22.36% off its SMA200. SLCT registered -13.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.57.

The stock witnessed a 1.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.30%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) has around 213 employees, a market worth around $181.51M and $63.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.24 and Fwd P/E is 14.04. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.57% and -14.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Select Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.00% in year-over-year returns.

Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT), with 2.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.39% while institutional investors hold 54.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.85M, and float is at 15.31M with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 46.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.85 million shares valued at $8.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.78% of the SLCT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc with 0.77 million shares valued at $5.52 million to account for 4.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.73 million shares representing 4.10% and valued at over $5.24 million, while Fourthstone LLC holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $5.19 million.

Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hedgepeth William L, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Hedgepeth William L bought 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $9.55 per share for a total of $42975.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46467.0 shares.

Select Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that betts walter keith (Chief Banking Officer) bought a total of 1,420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $7.19 per share for $10208.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6619.0 shares of the SLCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, betts walter keith (Chief Banking Officer) acquired 299 shares at an average price of $6.82 for $2040.0. The insider now directly holds 1,799 shares of Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT).

Select Bancorp Inc. (SLCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) that is trading -18.45% down over the past 12 months. First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) is 39.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.76.