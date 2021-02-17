SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

22 institutions hold shares in SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF), with 3.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.15% while institutional investors hold 49.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.69M, and float is at 2.48M with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 20.36% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Minerva Advisors LLC with over 0.44 million shares valued at $1.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.45% of the SIF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.2 million shares valued at $0.74 million to account for 3.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RBF Capital, LLC which holds 0.18 million shares representing 2.95% and valued at over $0.65 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.86% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

SIFCO Industries Inc. (AMEX: SIF) is 11.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.89 and a high of $11.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIF stock was last observed hovering at around $8.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $17.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.98 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.0% higher than the price target low of $17.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.35, the stock is -1.77% and 23.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53721.0 and changing 7.84% at the moment leaves the stock 99.52% off its SMA200. SIF registered 112.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 150.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.19.

The stock witnessed a -17.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.02%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.61% over the week and 10.01% over the month.

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) has around 434 employees, a market worth around $56.38M and $112.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.03. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 394.71% and -21.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SIFCO Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 217.70% this year.

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Molten Donald C Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Molten Donald C Jr. sold 2,675 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $4.05 per share for a total of $10836.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46224.0 shares.

SIFCO Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Molten Donald C Jr. (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $4.10 per share for $820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48899.0 shares of the SIF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Molten Donald C Jr. (Director) disposed off 797 shares at an average price of $4.11 for $3276.0. The insider now directly holds 49,099 shares of SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF).

SIFCO Industries Inc. (SIF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HEICO Corporation (HEI) that is trading -1.85% down over the past 12 months. Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is -37.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3511.4% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.