Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

97 institutions hold shares in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.56% while institutional investors hold 86.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.53M, and float is at 7.58M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 68.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.66 million shares valued at $6.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.89% of the SAMG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.55 million shares valued at $7.57 million to account for 5.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.54 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $7.53 million, while Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $5.42 million.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) is 4.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.21 and a high of $15.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAMG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.26% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.58, the stock is -2.70% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30962.0 and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 17.33% off its SMA200. SAMG registered 17.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.67.

The stock witnessed a -6.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.39%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) has around 139 employees, a market worth around $206.89M and $107.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.03 and Fwd P/E is 9.23. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.78% and -8.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $27.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOUGH RICHARD R III, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that HOUGH RICHARD R III bought 36 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $9.45 per share for a total of $340.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9586.0 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that HOUGH RICHARD R III (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 5,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $9.28 per share for $49648.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9550.0 shares of the SAMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, Gray John Allen (Managing Director) acquired 43 shares at an average price of $9.21 for $396.0. The insider now directly holds 17,975 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) that is trading 23.13% up over the past 12 months. Evercore Inc. (EVR) is 50.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 94220.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.