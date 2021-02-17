South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

91 institutions hold shares in South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI), with 7.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.57% while institutional investors hold 37.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.06M, and float is at 10.74M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 22.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.71 million shares valued at $13.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.93% of the SPFI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.39 million shares valued at $4.86 million to account for 2.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Maltese Capital Management LLC which holds 0.35 million shares representing 1.93% and valued at over $4.32 million, while FJ Capital Management LLC holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $4.66 million.

South Plains Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: SPFI) is 5.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.30 and a high of $21.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPFI stock was last observed hovering at around $20.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.15% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.13% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.98, the stock is 2.29% and 4.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22612.0 and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 29.68% off its SMA200. SPFI registered -3.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.05.

The stock witnessed a 0.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.50%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI) has around 679 employees, a market worth around $356.24M and $138.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.07 and Fwd P/E is 10.12. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.81% and -5.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.80%).

South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

South Plains Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $52.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.80% in year-over-year returns.

South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Griffith Curtis C, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Griffith Curtis C bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $6500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.39 million shares.

South Plains Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that Wargo Kyle R (Director) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $13.35 per share for $5340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8866.0 shares of the SPFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Wargo Kyle R (Director) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $13.25 for $5300.0. The insider now directly holds 8,466 shares of South Plains Financial Inc. (SPFI).