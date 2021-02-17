Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 19.58% Change This Year

Southern First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST) is 19.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.89 and a high of $42.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFST stock was last observed hovering at around $42.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.73% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.93% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $42.27, the stock is 4.14% and 12.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26469.0 and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 42.78% off its SMA200. SFST registered 1.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.01.

The stock witnessed a 8.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.48%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) has around 242 employees, a market worth around $323.37M and $95.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.52 and Fwd P/E is 11.31. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.35% and -1.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southern First Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $22.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.40% in year-over-year returns.

Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST), with 596.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.67% while institutional investors hold 84.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.73M, and float is at 7.14M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 77.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 0.54 million shares valued at $13.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.97% of the SFST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with 0.49 million shares valued at $11.95 million to account for 6.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.43 million shares representing 5.53% and valued at over $15.13 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $9.42 million.

Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLEFSON ANNE S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ELLEFSON ANNE S sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $40.01 per share for a total of $90013.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9295.0 shares.

Southern First Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that CUBBAGE LEIGHTON M (Director) sold a total of 1,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $35.00 per share for $56700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69581.0 shares of the SFST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Dowling Michael D (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $35.03 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 42,150 shares of Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST).

Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) that is trading -6.24% down over the past 12 months. First Community Corporation (FCCO) is -16.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 80520.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.31.