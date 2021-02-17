StarTek Inc. (SRT) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

StarTek Inc. (NYSE: SRT) is 17.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.75 and a high of $9.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -10.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.82, the stock is 5.41% and 9.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40622.0 and changing 4.50% at the moment leaves the stock 50.50% off its SMA200. SRT registered 12.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.50.

The stock witnessed a 6.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.05%, and is -2.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

StarTek Inc. (SRT) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $354.56M and $637.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.65. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.73% and -2.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

StarTek Inc. (SRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StarTek Inc. (SRT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StarTek Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $169.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

StarTek Inc. (SRT) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in StarTek Inc. (SRT), with 28.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 70.24% while institutional investors hold 50.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.28M, and float is at 11.81M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 15.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.22 million shares valued at $9.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.02% of the SRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.14 million shares valued at $5.99 million to account for 2.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.84 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $6.29 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $4.14 million.

StarTek Inc. (SRT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at StarTek Inc. (SRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sharda Mukesh, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sharda Mukesh bought 206,814 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $7.02 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

StarTek Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Rao Bharat (Director) bought a total of 206,814 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $7.02 per share for $1.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, CSP Management Ltd (Director) disposed off 206,814 shares at an average price of $7.02 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 21,028,218 shares of StarTek Inc. (SRT).

StarTek Inc. (SRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maximus Inc. (MMS) that is trading 12.69% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.