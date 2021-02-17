Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield MI) (SBT) – The 17.83% Upside Potential Remains

Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield MI) (NASDAQ: SBT) is 8.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $7.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.1% higher than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.93, the stock is -1.25% and 4.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27702.0 and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 33.78% off its SMA200. SBT registered -32.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7730 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7691.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.94%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield MI) (SBT) has around 311 employees, a market worth around $248.92M and $151.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.64. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.25% and -34.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.50%).

Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield MI) (SBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield MI) (SBT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield MI) is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $24.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield MI) (SBT) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield MI) (SBT), with 31.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.16% while institutional investors hold 64.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.84M, and float is at 18.86M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 24.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 4.04 million shares valued at $12.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.08% of the SBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TCW Group, Inc. (The) with 1.56 million shares valued at $7.1 million to account for 3.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.06 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $4.82 million, while FJ Capital Management LLC holds 2.05% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $4.64 million.

Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield MI) (SBT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield MI) (SBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield MI) (SBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is trading -13.08% down over the past 12 months. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) is -10.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.