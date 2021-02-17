The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) up 6.16% since start of the year

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC) is 6.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.50 and a high of $33.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCFC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.32% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -0.39% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $28.11, the stock is 8.13% and 6.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10669.0 and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 18.62% off its SMA200. TCFC registered -16.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.14.

The stock witnessed a 4.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.42%, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) has around 194 employees, a market worth around $166.41M and $71.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.27 and Fwd P/E is 9.28. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.63% and -17.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Community Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.93 with sales reaching $16.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC), with 597.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.12% while institutional investors hold 43.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.90M, and float is at 5.30M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 39.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fourthstone LLC with over 0.55 million shares valued at $11.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the TCFC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.25 million shares valued at $5.38 million to account for 4.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.24 million shares representing 4.11% and valued at over $6.44 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $4.75 million.

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chappelle John Anthony, the company’s EVP & CDO of Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Chappelle John Anthony bought 740 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $20.50 per share for a total of $15170.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 810.0 shares.

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Financial Corporation (THFF) that is trading -4.46% down over the past 12 months. Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) is -11.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 50770.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.51.