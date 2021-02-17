The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FNLC) is -2.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.62 and a high of $28.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNLC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $24.89, the stock is -1.73% and -2.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10399.0 and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 10.63% off its SMA200. FNLC registered -12.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.16.

The stock witnessed a -9.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.01%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) has around 245 employees, a market worth around $267.82M and $77.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.30% and -13.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) Analyst Forecasts

The First Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year.

The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC), with 614.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.61% while institutional investors hold 42.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.86M, and float is at 10.32M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 39.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.78 million shares valued at $19.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.11% of the FNLC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.54 million shares valued at $11.38 million to account for 4.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.47 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $9.85 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $8.63 million.

The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wootton Charles A, the company’s Clerk, EVP – Sr Loan Officer. SEC filings show that Wootton Charles A sold 654 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $19.72 per share for a total of $12897.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11196.0 shares.

The First Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that McKim Tony C (President & CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $19.59 per share for $39180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7870.0 shares of the FNLC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Parady Steven (EVP, Chief Fiduciary Officer) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $18.98 for $56932.0. The insider now directly holds 52,673 shares of The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC).

The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 22.08% up over the past 12 months. Camden National Corporation (CAC) is -15.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.86% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.14.