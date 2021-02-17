The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

130 institutions hold shares in The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS), with 912.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.32% while institutional investors hold 59.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.41M, and float is at 20.19M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 57.09% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 2.66 million shares valued at $55.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.45% of the FBMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.57 million shares valued at $48.55 million to account for 7.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.07 million shares representing 5.01% and valued at over $22.49 million, while Investment Counselors of Maryland holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $18.62 million.

The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) is 4.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.27 and a high of $35.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBMS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.34% off the consensus price target high of $36.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.82% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.36, the stock is 1.82% and 4.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21243.0 and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 32.37% off its SMA200. FBMS registered -7.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.18.

The stock witnessed a -2.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.45%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) has around 676 employees, a market worth around $687.00M and $179.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.95 and Fwd P/E is 12.71. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.92% and -7.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The First Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $44.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.90% in year-over-year returns.

The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moore Diana Renee, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Moore Diana Renee bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $28.57 per share for a total of $5713.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1055.0 shares.

The First Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that STETELMAN ANDREW D (Director) bought a total of 620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $28.99 per share for $17973.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53932.0 shares of the FBMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, STETELMAN ANDREW D (Director) acquired 395 shares at an average price of $29.19 for $11531.0. The insider now directly holds 53,312 shares of The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS).

The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 23.26% up over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is 22.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.14% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.64.