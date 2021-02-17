The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

179 institutions hold shares in The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA), with 1.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.81% while institutional investors hold 82.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.00M, and float is at 41.46M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 79.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 1.78 million shares valued at $44.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.25% of the BATRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.71 million shares valued at $17.77 million to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.48 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $10.06 million, while Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 0.38 million with a market value of $7.97 million.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA) is 15.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.59 and a high of $30.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BATRA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.68% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.27% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.67, the stock is 2.92% and 7.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32360.0 and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 28.19% off its SMA200. BATRA registered -0.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.31.

The stock witnessed a 12.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.47%, and is -4.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -33.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.96% and -5.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Liberty Braves Group quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.90% in year-over-year returns.

The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 60,302 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $41.52 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.65 million shares.

The Liberty Braves Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that MALONE JOHN C (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 79,071 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $41.18 per share for $3.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.71 million shares of the BATRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, MALONE JOHN C (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 25,500 shares at an average price of $41.71 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 13,790,839 shares of The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA).