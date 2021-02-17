These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) is 0.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.76 and a high of $10.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -7.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.65, the stock is 0.29% and 0.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 95064.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 9.20% off its SMA200. DL registered 23.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.23.

The stock witnessed a 0.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.52%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.39% over the week and 0.38% over the month.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) has around 2443 employees, a market worth around $329.93M and $209.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.33 and Fwd P/E is 9.55. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.53% and -11.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $55.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL), with 12.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.59% while institutional investors hold 25.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.63M, and float is at 22.07M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 16.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 2.3 million shares valued at $22.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.38% of the DL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 1.21 million shares valued at $11.63 million to account for 5.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.61 million shares representing 2.76% and valued at over $5.88 million, while Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 1.56% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $3.32 million.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) that is trading 47.73% up over the past 12 months. TAL Education Group (TAL) is 48.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -72.77% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22460.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.