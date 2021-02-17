These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Daxor Corporation (DXR)

Daxor Corporation (AMEX: DXR) is 8.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.85 and a high of $24.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.18% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 38.18% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.60, the stock is 1.33% and 4.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17055.0 and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -8.08% off its SMA200. DXR registered 46.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.40.

The stock witnessed a 3.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.86%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Daxor Corporation (DXR) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $52.77M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 73.25% and -43.51% from its 52-week high.

Daxor Corporation (DXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Daxor Corporation (DXR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Daxor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year.

Daxor Corporation (DXR) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Daxor Corporation (DXR), with 2.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.88% while institutional investors hold 17.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.89M, and float is at 1.17M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 5.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $1.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.15% of the DXR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36142.0 shares valued at $0.57 million to account for 0.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 25521.0 shares representing 0.66% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 988.0 with a market value of $15561.0.

Daxor Corporation (DXR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Daxor Corporation (DXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Daxor Corporation (DXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) that is trading 115.72% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13300.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.49.