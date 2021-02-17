These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ESSA) is 2.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.70 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESSA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 9.71% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.35, the stock is 2.29% and 0.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10595.0 and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 10.92% off its SMA200. ESSA registered -12.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.93.

The stock witnessed a 0.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.64%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) has around 234 employees, a market worth around $168.85M and $62.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.05 and Fwd P/E is 10.10. Profit margin for the company is 24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.25% and -12.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ESSA Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $15.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.65% while institutional investors hold 53.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.07M, and float is at 9.20M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 45.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Maltese Capital Management LLC with over 0.72 million shares valued at $8.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.63% of the ESSA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.55 million shares valued at $6.79 million to account for 5.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.51 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $6.34 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $7.54 million.

ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gray Peter A, the company’s EVP and Chief Banking Officer. SEC filings show that Gray Peter A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $14.25 per share for a total of $14247.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18284.0 shares.

ESSA Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Grayuski Thomas J (Vice President) sold a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $15.75 per share for $14175.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the ESSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, Gray Peter A (EVP and Chief Banking Officer) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $12.59 for $6295.0. The insider now directly holds 13,890 shares of ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA).

ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) that is -13.08% lower over the past 12 months. WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) is -4.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 70410.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.