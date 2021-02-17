These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN) is -13.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.62 and a high of $21.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRLN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.63% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 39.23% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $15.80, the stock is -8.38% and -9.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8686.0 and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -6.49% off its SMA200. FRLN registered a gain of -7.82% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.90.

The stock witnessed a -11.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.84%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.08% and -27.16% from its 52-week high.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.92..

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN), with institutional investors hold 28.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.74M, and float is at 33.17M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 28.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Eventide Asset Management LLC with over 2.34 million shares valued at $36.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.06% of the FRLN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.0 million shares valued at $31.27 million to account for 6.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CHI Advisors LLC which holds 1.32 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $20.67 million, while Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. holds 2.54% of the shares totaling 0.84 million with a market value of $13.16 million.