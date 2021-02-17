These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) is 11.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.40 and a high of $21.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORRF stock was last observed hovering at around $18.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.45% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.51, the stock is -0.10% and 3.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19111.0 and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock 23.98% off its SMA200. ORRF registered -10.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.26.

The stock witnessed a 0.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.66%, and is -6.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) has around 439 employees, a market worth around $213.24M and $99.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.72 and Fwd P/E is 9.88. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.37% and -15.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.80%).

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $21.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.50% in year-over-year returns.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF), with 395.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.53% while institutional investors hold 44.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.94M, and float is at 10.78M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 43.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.79 million shares valued at $13.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.07% of the ORRF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.46 million shares valued at $5.93 million to account for 4.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.33 million shares representing 2.99% and valued at over $5.54 million, while Maltese Capital Management LLC holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $4.26 million.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Quinn Thomas R Jr, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Quinn Thomas R Jr bought 374 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $19.49 per share for a total of $7289.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71050.0 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Coradi Robert G (Chief Risk Officer) bought a total of 505 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $17.39 per share for $8782.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28984.0 shares of the ORRF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Quinn Thomas R Jr (President & CEO) acquired 1,411 shares at an average price of $18.31 for $25835.0. The insider now directly holds 61,514 shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF).

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) that is trading 8.78% up over the past 12 months. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is -30.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.9% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 73980.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.