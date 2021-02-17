These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) is 0.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.05 and a high of $27.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSRR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.42% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.69% higher than the price target low of $25.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.05, the stock is 2.16% and 0.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24608.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 20.27% off its SMA200. BSRR registered -11.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.55.

The stock witnessed a -7.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.51%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) has around 446 employees, a market worth around $366.28M and $110.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.34. Profit margin for the company is 31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.29% and -12.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sierra Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $35.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR), with 1.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.90% while institutional investors hold 62.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.19M, and float is at 13.81M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 56.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.3 million shares valued at $31.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.45% of the BSRR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.14 million shares valued at $19.19 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.67 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $11.3 million, while Private Management Group, Inc. holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $11.85 million.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Castle Julie G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Castle Julie G bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $21.77 per share for a total of $43540.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

Sierra Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Castle Julie G (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $22.37 per share for $44731.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the BSRR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, HOLLY JAMES C (Director) disposed off 1,007 shares at an average price of $21.76 for $21911.0. The insider now directly holds 376,476 shares of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR).

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American River Bankshares (AMRB) that is trading 1.28% up over the past 12 months. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is 9.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -64.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.19.