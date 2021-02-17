These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: STFC) is -4.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.07 and a high of $31.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STFC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.14% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.67% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.98, the stock is -2.34% and -3.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27437.0 and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 1.18% off its SMA200. STFC registered -44.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.78.

The stock witnessed a -9.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.83%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) has around 1978 employees, a market worth around $774.97M and $1.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.51. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.68% and -46.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

State Auto Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $381.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 573.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC), with 504.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 95.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.80M, and float is at 43.34M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 94.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 3.42 million shares valued at $47.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.80% of the STFC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.15 million shares valued at $29.54 million to account for 4.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 2.01 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $35.63 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $20.61 million.

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Garland Kim Burton, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Garland Kim Burton bought 17,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $17.11 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

State Auto Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Garland Kim Burton (Senior Vice President) bought a total of 223 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $16.74 per share for $3733.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the STFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Garland Kim Burton (Senior Vice President) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $16.90 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 164,811 shares of State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC).

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) that is trading -6.85% down over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -10.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.45.