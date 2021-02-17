These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG)

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) is 30.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $17.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TIG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.38% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.82% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.14, the stock is 10.19% and 19.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45882.0 and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 19.49% off its SMA200. TIG registered a loss of 3.94% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.20.

The stock witnessed a 21.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.04%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) has around 240 employees, a market worth around $873.97M and $186.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.53. Distance from 52-week low is 73.13% and -4.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $120.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.30% this year.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG), with 12.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.77% while institutional investors hold 105.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.05M, and float is at 10.21M with Short Float at 3.92%. Institutions hold 79.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 1.98 million shares valued at $25.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.87% of the TIG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC with 1.04 million shares valued at $15.81 million to account for 2.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Zimmer Partners, LP which holds 0.7 million shares representing 1.37% and valued at over $10.69 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.18% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $7.89 million.