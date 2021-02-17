Things appear to be looking up for ACNB Corporation (ACNB)

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) is 8.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a high of $35.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACNB stock was last observed hovering at around $26.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $27.00, the stock is 2.40% and 2.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79572.0 and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 13.30% off its SMA200. ACNB registered -21.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.45.

The stock witnessed a 1.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.83%, and is -3.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) has around 374 employees, a market worth around $233.82M and $85.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.78. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.11% and -24.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.10%).

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Analyst Forecasts

ACNB Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in ACNB Corporation (ACNB), with 317.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.65% while institutional investors hold 24.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.70M, and float is at 8.39M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 23.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.51 million shares valued at $12.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.88% of the ACNB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.39 million shares valued at $8.04 million to account for 4.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.15 million shares representing 1.75% and valued at over $3.17 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.57% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $2.85 million.

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at ACNB Corporation (ACNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sites David L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sites David L bought 838 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $24.80 per share for a total of $20782.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2763.0 shares.

ACNB Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Sites David L (Director) bought a total of 2,126 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $25.00 per share for $53150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34640.0 shares of the ACNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Sites David L (Director) acquired 1,461 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $36525.0. The insider now directly holds 32,514 shares of ACNB Corporation (ACNB).

ACNB Corporation (ACNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) that is trading -21.21% down over the past 12 months. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) is -28.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 71870.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.