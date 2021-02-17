Things appear to be looking up for Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) is 8.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.80 and a high of $44.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMRC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.34% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.07% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $37.17, the stock is -2.64% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28308.0 and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 11.57% off its SMA200. BMRC registered -16.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.72.

The stock witnessed a -6.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.55%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $499.56M and $99.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.74 and Fwd P/E is 18.95. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.17% and -16.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $24.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), with 1.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.96% while institutional investors hold 52.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.54M, and float is at 11.75M with Short Float at 1.37%. Institutions hold 45.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.05 million shares valued at $36.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.73% of the BMRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.71 million shares valued at $20.6 million to account for 5.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 0.54 million shares representing 4.00% and valued at over $18.7 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $14.83 million.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reizman Elizabeth, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Reizman Elizabeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $37.64 per share for a total of $37640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25746.0 shares.

Bank of Marin Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Murphy Leslie E (Director) bought a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $31.33 per share for $81458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13405.0 shares of the BMRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Situ Min (Treasurer) disposed off 286 shares at an average price of $35.98 for $10290.0. The insider now directly holds 840 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC).

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading 97.86% up over the past 12 months. Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) is -10.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.84.