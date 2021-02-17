Things appear to be looking up for Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF)

Global Self Storage Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) is 11.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $4.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SELF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.11% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.11% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.46, the stock is 9.62% and 9.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 6.70% at the moment leaves the stock 12.75% off its SMA200. SELF registered 4.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0433 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9823.

The stock witnessed a 10.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.20%, and is 8.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $41.08M and $9.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.30% and 2.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Self Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $2.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year.

Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF), with 931.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.95% while institutional investors hold 25.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.28M, and float is at 8.43M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 23.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.45 million shares valued at $1.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.82% of the SELF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Winmill & Co., Inc. with 0.43 million shares valued at $1.74 million to account for 4.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. which holds 0.16 million shares representing 1.74% and valued at over $0.65 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.09% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Klimoski Donald II, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Klimoski Donald II bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $3.99 per share for a total of $1997.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28500.0 shares.

Global Self Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that WINMILL MARK CAMPBELL (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $4.00 per share for $9998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SELF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, WINMILL MARK CAMPBELL (President and CEO) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $30000.0. The insider now directly holds 129,475 shares of Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF).

Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF) that is trading 4.21% up over the past 12 months. Matrix Service Company (MTRX) is -7.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 29030.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.