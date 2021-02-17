Things appear to be looking up for REX American Resources Corporation (REX)

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) is 24.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.81 and a high of $97.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REX stock was last observed hovering at around $91.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.78% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.78% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.22, the stock is 4.72% and 7.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19725.0 and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 24.48% off its SMA200. REX registered 20.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.05.

The stock witnessed a 0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.21%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) has around 128 employees, a market worth around $571.95M and $367.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 141.65 and Fwd P/E is 13.49. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.80% and -6.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for REX American Resources Corporation (REX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

REX American Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.40% in year-over-year returns.

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in REX American Resources Corporation (REX), with 722.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.06% while institutional investors hold 98.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.14M, and float is at 5.27M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 86.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.86 million shares valued at $63.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.42% of the REX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 0.6 million shares valued at $39.39 million to account for 10.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.51 million shares representing 8.53% and valued at over $33.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.98% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $27.44 million.

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at REX American Resources Corporation (REX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alphonso Mervyn L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Alphonso Mervyn L sold 536 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $88.93 per share for a total of $47666.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839.0 shares.

REX American Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS (CFO, VP-Finance, Treasurer) sold a total of 2,278 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $92.02 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27470.0 shares of the REX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS (CFO, VP-Finance, Treasurer) disposed off 2,722 shares at an average price of $95.84 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 29,748 shares of REX American Resources Corporation (REX).

REX American Resources Corporation (REX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) that is trading 71.43% up over the past 12 months. Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) is 102.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.85% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.77.