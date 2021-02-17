Things appear to be looking up for Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) is -7.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.55 and a high of $16.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRRA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.5% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 29.14% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.88, the stock is -2.62% and -3.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8036.0 and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock 11.56% off its SMA200. SRRA registered -3.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.42.

The stock witnessed a -6.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.55%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.95% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $167.70M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.14% and -12.06% from its 52-week high.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sierra Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.52.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA), with 361.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.27% while institutional investors hold 83.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.44M, and float is at 10.24M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 80.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vivo Capital, LLC with over 1.92 million shares valued at $20.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.36% of the SRRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 1.48 million shares valued at $15.76 million to account for 13.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Abingworth, LLP which holds 0.88 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $9.35 million, while Caxton Corp holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $6.87 million.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Klencke Barbara, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Klencke Barbara bought 3,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $12.25 per share for a total of $40738.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Sierra Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Klencke Barbara (Chief Development Officer) bought a total of 5,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $12.22 per share for $72710.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the SRRA stock.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is -13.14% lower over the past 12 months. Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) is 53.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.