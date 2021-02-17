Things appear to be looking up for Synalloy Corporation (SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) is 8.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $14.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYNL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 23.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.46, the stock is -0.08% and 7.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39066.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 18.93% off its SMA200. SYNL registered -33.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.56.

The stock witnessed a -6.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.20%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) has around 606 employees, a market worth around $75.04M and $268.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.05% and -40.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synalloy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.90% this year.

Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Synalloy Corporation (SYNL), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.94% while institutional investors hold 59.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.11M, and float is at 7.57M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 49.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.49 million shares valued at $2.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.35% of the SYNL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.47 million shares valued at $3.65 million to account for 5.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.41 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $2.26 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $1.39 million.

Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schauerman John P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schauerman John P. bought 16,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $6.50 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36600.0 shares.

Synalloy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Privet Fund Management LLC (See Explanation of Responses) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $6.44 per share for $64403.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.59 million shares of the SYNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Privet Fund Management LLC (See Explanation of Responses) acquired 5,700 shares at an average price of $6.30 for $35908.0. The insider now directly holds 1,581,718 shares of Synalloy Corporation (SYNL).

Synalloy Corporation (SYNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) that is trading 6.93% up over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is 35.33% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17920.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.