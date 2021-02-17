Things appear to be looking up for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: GDO) is 0.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.10 and a high of $18.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDO stock was last observed hovering at around $18.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $18.21, the stock is 1.03% and 1.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43704.0 and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 6.41% off its SMA200. GDO registered -0.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.43.

The stock witnessed a 1.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.57%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.71% over the week and 0.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 64.05% and -1.03% from its 52-week high.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) Analyst Forecasts

.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO), with institutional investors hold 30.19% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 30.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.73 million shares valued at $12.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.87% of the GDO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.4 million shares valued at $7.28 million to account for 2.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. which holds 0.39 million shares representing 2.60% and valued at over $6.43 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.30% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $6.22 million.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KAMERICK EILEEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KAMERICK EILEEN A bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $17.91 per share for a total of $7165.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400.0 shares.