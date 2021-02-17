Three Stocks to Consider: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares are 1.52% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.89% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -1.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -0.28% and 2.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 14, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the DOC stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 13, 2021. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the DOC stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.81. The forecasts give the Physicians Realty Trust stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.59% or -11.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.50% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.31, up 4.90% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 354,440 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 202,183. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 4,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Klein Daniel M, an SVP – Deputy CIO at the company, sold 4,208 shares worth $75912.0 at $18.04 per share on Aug 18. The Director had earlier bought another 2,800 DOC shares valued at $50764.0 on Aug 28. The shares were bought at $18.13 per share. THEILER JEFFREY (EVP – CFO) sold 27,200 shares at $18.09 per share on Aug 17 for a total of $0.49 million while Anderson Stanton D., (Director) sold 6,000 shares on Jun 04 for $0.11 million with each share fetching $17.73.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) reported an increase of 0.66% to $4.61 at the last check on Wednesday… Its market capitalization on the last close reached $409,765,295. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price was $4.58 and its hit its day’s highest price at $4.61.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. ‎has signed a contract extension with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-‎Tard, Inc. (ANCUF) through 2021. A fourth region has been added to the original three areas, bringing ‎a total to four. In October, the contract was finalized. The mulch contract was extended shortly after the ‎Company reported another successful quarter, with revenue expected to reach $24.5 million and ‎profit expected to surpass $5 million within the nine months to September 30, 2020.

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG), on the other hand, is trading around $32.25 with a market cap of $5.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.25 and spell out a more modest performance – an 8.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STAG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $46000.0. This represented 99.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $129.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.63 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $293.92 million, significantly higher than the $233.36 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$423.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at STAG Industrial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 124,898 shares. Insider sales totaled 118,623 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 261.36k shares after the latest sales, with 46.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.90% with a share float percentage of 158.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STAG Industrial Inc. having a total of 474 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.58 million shares worth more than $627.55 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $513.62 million and represent 10.99% of shares outstanding.