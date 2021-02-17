Three Stocks to Track: Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) shares are 4.92% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.67% or $0.86 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock rose 29.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 2.89% and 7.31% over the month.
Analyst Recommendations
On December 02, 2020, Citigroup recommended the CCEP stock as Neutral, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 15, 2021. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CCEP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.
The stock currently trades at $52.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.29. The forecasts give the Coca-Cola European Partners plc stock a price target range of $61.82 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $31.36. The two limits represent an upside potential of 15.43% or -66.71%.
Insider Transactions Summary
According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)
reported an increase of 10.36% to close at $4.58. Its market capitalization on the last close reached $409,765,295. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price was $4.20 and it hit its day’s highest price at $4.58.
Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT),
on the other hand, is trading around $68.94 with a market cap of $1.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $91.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.08 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.
Let us briefly look at the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.
Company balance sheet and cash flow
ARCT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$20.94 million. This represented 997.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $2.33 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.92 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.56 as given in the last earnings report.
In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $322.52 million from $149.94 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$36.23 million, significantly lower than the $1.09 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$37.27 million.
Major holders
Insiders own 12.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.50% with a share float percentage of 21.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 2.5 million shares worth more than $107.07 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.19% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 1.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.3 million and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.