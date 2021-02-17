Three Stocks to Track: Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Analyst Recommendations

Insider Transactions Summary

Company balance sheet and cash flow

Major holders

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) shares are 4.92% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.67% or $0.86 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock rose 29.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 2.89% and 7.31% over the month.On December 02, 2020, Citigroup recommended the CCEP stock as Neutral, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 15, 2021. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CCEP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight. The stock currently trades at $52.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.29. The forecasts give the Coca-Cola European Partners plc stock a price target range of $61.82 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $31.36. The two limits represent an upside potential of 15.43% or -66.71%.According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.reported an increase of 10.36% to close at $4.58. Its market capitalization on the last close reached $409,765,295. The company has a total of 89,468,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price was $4.20 and it hit its day’s highest price at $4.58. Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.on the other hand, is trading around $68.94 with a market cap of $1.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $91.54 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.08 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis. Let us briefly look at the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.ARCT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$20.94 million. This represented 997.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $2.33 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.92 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.56 as given in the last earnings report. In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $322.52 million from $149.94 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$36.23 million, significantly lower than the $1.09 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$37.27 million.Insiders own 12.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.50% with a share float percentage of 21.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 2.5 million shares worth more than $107.07 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.19% of shares outstanding.The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 1.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.3 million and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.