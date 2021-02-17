Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) Volatility At 3.11%, Should You Add A Position?

198 institutions hold shares in Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.65% while institutional investors hold 57.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.70M, and float is at 13.72M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 52.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.0 million shares valued at $141.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.39% of the TMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.37 million shares valued at $77.85 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.52 million shares representing 3.48% and valued at over $29.51 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $25.47 million.

Tompkins Financial Corporation (AMEX: TMP) is 7.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.32 and a high of $88.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMP stock was last observed hovering at around $75.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.76% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -7.96% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.57, the stock is 3.20% and 4.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51507.0 and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 16.39% off its SMA200. TMP registered -14.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.77.

The stock witnessed a -2.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.30%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) has around 934 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $257.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.05 and Fwd P/E is 14.78. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.72% and -15.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.60%).

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tompkins Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32 with sales reaching $73.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rahilly Ita M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rahilly Ita M bought 33 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $75.88 per share for a total of $2500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2117.0 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Rahilly Ita M (Director) bought a total of 33 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $75.88 per share for $2500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2084.0 shares of the TMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Rahily Ita M (Director) acquired 36 shares at an average price of $69.47 for $2500.0. The insider now directly holds 2,051 shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP).

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -7.97% down over the past 12 months. Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) is -24.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.88.