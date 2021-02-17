Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE: NDP) is 20.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $29.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NDP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $16.00, the stock is 4.73% and 10.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18551.0 and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 30.47% off its SMA200. NDP registered -45.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.34.

The stock witnessed a 1.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.39%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 166.67% and -46.52% from its 52-week high.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) Analyst Forecasts

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP), with institutional investors hold 39.20% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 39.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aristides Capital, LLC with over 0.18 million shares valued at $1.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.22% of the NDP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Private Advisor Group, LLC with 59037.0 shares valued at $0.59 million to account for 0.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Almitas Capital LLC which holds 57028.0 shares representing 0.39% and valued at over $0.57 million, while Wolverine Asset Management, LLC holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 44174.0 with a market value of $0.44 million.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIRZER H KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BIRZER H KEVIN bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $15.78 per share for a total of $1578.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1093.0 shares.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that Aristides Capital LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 18,655 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $9.99 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the NDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Aristides Capital LLC (10% Owner) acquired 5,286 shares at an average price of $9.96 for $52649.0. The insider now directly holds 184,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NDP).