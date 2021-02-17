United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

27 institutions hold shares in United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP), with 740.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.84% while institutional investors hold 14.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.47M, and float is at 5.19M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 12.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wesbanco Bank Inc. with over 0.21 million shares valued at $2.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.46% of the UBCP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 0.13 million shares valued at $1.68 million to account for 2.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 87191.0 shares representing 1.46% and valued at over $1.15 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 69718.0 with a market value of $0.88 million.

United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: UBCP) is -2.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.64 and a high of $14.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UBCP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.12% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.90, the stock is -3.09% and -1.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15447.0 and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 8.06% off its SMA200. UBCP registered -8.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.40.

The stock witnessed a -2.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.43%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $76.63M and $28.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.45 and Fwd P/E is 8.84. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.85% and -13.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.40% this year.

United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glessner Gary W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Glessner Gary W bought 3,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $12.32 per share for a total of $39338.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58777.0 shares.

United Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that RIESBECK RICHARD L (Director) bought a total of 694 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $12.32 per share for $8550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39533.0 shares of the UBCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, EVERSON SCOTT A (President and CEO) acquired 791 shares at an average price of $12.32 for $9745.0. The insider now directly holds 99,990 shares of United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP).

United Bancorp Inc. (UBCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is trading -6.20% down over the past 12 months. Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) is -15.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.03% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2240.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.5.