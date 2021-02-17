United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is 0.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $10.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBFO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $14.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.23% off the consensus price target high of $14.82 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.23% higher than the price target low of $14.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is -0.60% and -0.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16021.0 and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 8.36% off its SMA200. UBFO registered -27.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.61.

The stock witnessed a -0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.99%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $122.84M and $33.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.43. Profit margin for the company is 34.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.48% and -29.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Security Bancshares (UBFO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Security Bancshares is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.90% this year.

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in United Security Bancshares (UBFO), with 3.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.60% while institutional investors hold 39.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.98M, and float is at 13.34M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 30.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.81 million shares valued at $5.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.78% of the UBFO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.59 million shares valued at $3.59 million to account for 3.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.42 million shares representing 2.48% and valued at over $2.58 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.27% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $2.36 million.

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at United Security Bancshares (UBFO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WOODS DENNIS R, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that WOODS DENNIS R bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $6.24 per share for a total of $12480.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.84 million shares.

United Security Bancshares disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Woolf Michael T (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $6.99 per share for $6990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the UBFO stock.

United Security Bancshares (UBFO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -11.12% down over the past 12 months. Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) is -10.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.45% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.64.