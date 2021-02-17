Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

240 institutions hold shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.66% while institutional investors hold 74.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.75M, and float is at 12.72M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 68.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.28 million shares valued at $146.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.56% of the UHT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.05 million shares valued at $116.96 million to account for 14.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.64 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $36.66 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 3.32% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $29.43 million.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) is -2.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.25 and a high of $132.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UHT stock was last observed hovering at around $63.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -89.06% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -89.06% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.39, the stock is -1.81% and -4.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33771.0 and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -10.84% off its SMA200. UHT registered -52.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.60.

The stock witnessed a -10.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.09%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 42.33. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.41% and -52.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.80% this year.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Domb Michael Allan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Domb Michael Allan bought 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $66.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3400.0 shares.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 30 that MILLER ALAN B (President, and CEO) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 30 and was made at $68.31 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the UHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 30, McCadden Robert F (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $68.33 for $68330.0. The insider now directly holds 4,600 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT).

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 7.56% up over the past 12 months. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) is -14.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.