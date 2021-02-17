VIA optronics AG (VIAO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

26 institutions hold shares in VIA optronics AG (VIAO), with 950.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.20% while institutional investors hold 17.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.83M, and float is at 112.14M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 16.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 0.9 million shares valued at $12.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.24% of the VIAO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 0.48 million shares valued at $4.25 million to account for 2.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 0.3 million shares representing 1.41% and valued at over $2.67 million, while Evermore Global Advisors, LLC holds 1.40% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $3.99 million.

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) is 7.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.04 and a high of $15.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIAO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $16.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.42% off the consensus price target high of $18.17 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 6.35% higher than the price target low of $15.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.46, the stock is 1.03% and 8.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 65504.0 and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 24.06% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.66.

The stock witnessed a 9.88% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.14%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

VIA optronics AG (VIAO) has around 585 employees, a market worth around $335.91M and $162.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7230.00 and Fwd P/E is 10.84. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.40% and -7.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.50%).

VIA optronics AG (VIAO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VIA optronics AG (VIAO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VIA optronics AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $46.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -397.00% this year.