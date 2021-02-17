What should you know before buying stock in AstroNova Inc. (ALOT)

AstroNova Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT) is 5.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.29 and a high of $13.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALOT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.73% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.73% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.25, the stock is 3.59% and 4.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85191.0 and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 35.58% off its SMA200. ALOT registered -13.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.81%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $77.74M and $117.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.00. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.67% and -14.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AstroNova Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $29.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.20% in year-over-year returns.

AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) Top Institutional Holders

57 institutions hold shares in AstroNova Inc. (ALOT), with 329.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.60% while institutional investors hold 52.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.12M, and float is at 6.84M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 49.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.55 million shares valued at $4.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.61% of the ALOT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 0.4 million shares valued at $3.23 million to account for 5.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.36 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $2.92 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $3.86 million.

AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

AstroNova Inc. (ALOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading 17.95% up over the past 12 months. 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is 305.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.26% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 34280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.78.