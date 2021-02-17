What should you know before buying stock in CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV)

CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CBFV) is -4.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.25 and a high of $30.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBFV stock was last observed hovering at around $18.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.38% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -0.58% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.11, the stock is 1.15% and -4.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18599.0 and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -7.59% off its SMA200. CBFV registered -35.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.90.

The stock witnessed a -5.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.14%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) has around 266 employees, a market worth around $106.25M and $47.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.91. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.60% and -37.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CB Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $13.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV), with 603.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.11% while institutional investors hold 31.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.40M, and float is at 4.84M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 28.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $5.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.94% of the CBFV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.23 million shares valued at $4.58 million to account for 4.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.23 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $4.3 million, while Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.69% of the shares totaling 91213.0 with a market value of $1.74 million.

CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LaCarte John J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LaCarte John J bought 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $20.50 per share for a total of $3075.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36000.0 shares.

CB Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that LaCarte John J (Director) bought a total of 942 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $20.99 per share for $19776.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85000.0 shares of the CBFV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Baily Karl G. (Director) acquired 640 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $14400.0. The insider now directly holds 1,108 shares of CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV).

CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) that is trading -13.43% down over the past 12 months. MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.47% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 40070.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.