What should you know before buying stock in Kadant Inc. (KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) is 4.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.71 and a high of $157.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KAI stock was last observed hovering at around $150.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.06% off its average median price target of $115.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -26.9% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -28.0% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $147.20, the stock is -0.23% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44212.0 and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 23.82% off its SMA200. KAI registered 46.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $125.62.

The stock witnessed a -4.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.21%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Kadant Inc. (KAI) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $649.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.61 and Fwd P/E is 27.48. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.25% and -6.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Kadant Inc. (KAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kadant Inc. (KAI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kadant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.31 with sales reaching $163.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.30% in year-over-year returns.

Kadant Inc. (KAI) Top Institutional Holders

218 institutions hold shares in Kadant Inc. (KAI), with 226.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.97% while institutional investors hold 100.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.50M, and float is at 11.28M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 98.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 1.68 million shares valued at $184.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.59% of the KAI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.85 million shares valued at $119.79 million to account for 7.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 0.72 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $100.99 million, while Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 6.16% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $77.74 million.

Kadant Inc. (KAI) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Kadant Inc. (KAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEONARD THOMAS C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEONARD THOMAS C sold 521 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $143.48 per share for a total of $74751.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10429.0 shares.

Kadant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that MCKENNEY MICHAEL J (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 306 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $141.19 per share for $43204.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17086.0 shares of the KAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Flynn Peter J. (Vice President) disposed off 2,025 shares at an average price of $138.08 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 1,418 shares of Kadant Inc. (KAI).

Kadant Inc. (KAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) that is 5.95% higher over the past 12 months. Albany International Corp. (AIN) is 3.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.3% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.13.