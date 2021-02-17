What should you know before buying stock in Marine Products Corporation (MPX)

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) is 20.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.75 and a high of $22.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.06% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -3.06% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.52, the stock is 2.36% and 7.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27172.0 and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock 16.37% off its SMA200. MPX registered 20.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.27.

The stock witnessed a 9.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.82%, and is -8.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) has around 673 employees, a market worth around $579.91M and $207.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.58 and Fwd P/E is 19.25. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.40% and -22.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.20%).

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marine Products Corporation (MPX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marine Products Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $74.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Marine Products Corporation (MPX), with 25.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.79% while institutional investors hold 63.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.21M, and float is at 8.18M with Short Float at 3.42%. Institutions hold 15.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 0.7 million shares valued at $10.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.06% of the MPX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.66 million shares valued at $10.25 million to account for 1.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.64 million shares representing 1.88% and valued at over $9.97 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.70% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $8.36 million.

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Marine Products Corporation (MPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gunning Patrick J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gunning Patrick J. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $16.49 per share for a total of $32989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Marine Products Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Bell Susan R. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $16.37 per share for $16370.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2500.0 shares of the MPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, CYNKUS HARRY J (Director) acquired 750 shares at an average price of $16.20 for $12150.0. The insider now directly holds 1,750 shares of Marine Products Corporation (MPX).

Marine Products Corporation (MPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarineMax Inc. (HZO) that is trading 121.08% up over the past 12 months. Brunswick Corporation (BC) is 42.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.81% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.15.