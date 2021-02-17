What should you know before buying stock in Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (AMEX: NTIP) is 2.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTIP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $3.80, the stock is 4.26% and 7.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 4.69% at the moment leaves the stock 40.93% off its SMA200. NTIP registered 58.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6018 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8258.

The stock witnessed a 0.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.77%, and is 8.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $92.56M and $5.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.83% and -2.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) Analyst Forecasts

Network-1 Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.60% this year.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP), with 11.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.54% while institutional investors hold 27.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.01M, and float is at 13.09M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 14.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cannell Capital LLC with over 0.76 million shares valued at $2.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.15% of the NTIP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.69 million shares valued at $2.54 million to account for 2.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.52 million shares representing 2.16% and valued at over $1.38 million, while S. Muoio & Co. LLC holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $1.25 million.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greene Jonathan M, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Greene Jonathan M sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $3.30 per share for a total of $16500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78663.0 shares.

Network-1 Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Heinemann Steven D. (10% Owner) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $3.44 per share for $82670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.0 million shares of the NTIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Heinemann Steven D. (10% Owner) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $3.21 for $44898.0. The insider now directly holds 2,026,401 shares of Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP).

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) that is trading 130.10% up over the past 12 months. Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) is -0.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -74.69% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8350.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.