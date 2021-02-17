What should you know before buying stock in Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX)

Omega Flex Inc. (NASDAQ: OFLX) is 1.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.38 and a high of $193.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OFLX stock was last observed hovering at around $149.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83%.

Currently trading at $148.55, the stock is -8.55% and -6.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10208.0 and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 9.74% off its SMA200. OFLX registered 73.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $158.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $146.89.

The stock witnessed a 1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.58%, and is -11.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $103.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 82.03. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.86% and -23.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.10%).

Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) Analyst Forecasts

Omega Flex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.20% this year.

Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX), with 7.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.31% while institutional investors hold 127.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.09M, and float is at 2.69M with Short Float at 11.37%. Institutions hold 33.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 1.21 million shares valued at $190.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.01% of the OFLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 0.44 million shares valued at $63.91 million to account for 4.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principle Wealth Partners LLC which holds 0.41 million shares representing 4.02% and valued at over $63.65 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.88% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $45.5 million.

Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 90 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glanvill Derek, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Glanvill Derek sold 172 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $154.54 per share for a total of $26580.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Omega Flex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Glanvill Derek (Director) sold a total of 1,177 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $152.49 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 172.0 shares of the OFLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Glanvill Derek (Director) disposed off 742 shares at an average price of $150.42 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,349 shares of Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX).

Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) that is trading -10.12% down over the past 12 months. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) is 6.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.37% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 27.5.