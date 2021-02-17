What should you know before buying stock in Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCAA) is 13.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.05 and a high of $42.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBCAA stock was last observed hovering at around $41.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.28% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 11.28% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.81, the stock is 5.02% and 7.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28708.0 and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 21.90% off its SMA200. RBCAA registered -3.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.38.

The stock witnessed a 3.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.32%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) has around 1068 employees, a market worth around $859.46M and $252.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.30 and Fwd P/E is 11.46. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.87% and -4.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Republic Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.8 with sales reaching $77.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA), with 10.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.62% while institutional investors hold 61.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.03M, and float is at 9.84M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 31.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.02 million shares valued at $36.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.44% of the RBCAA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.86 million shares valued at $24.22 million to account for 4.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.55 million shares representing 2.93% and valued at over $15.45 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.25% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $11.86 million.

Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Douglas Laura M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Douglas Laura M sold 324 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $40.22 per share for a total of $13031.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 805.0 shares.

Republic Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Feaster David P (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $37.74 per share for $37740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1302.0 shares of the RBCAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, DeWeese Steven E (EVP, Mg Dir Comm & Priv Bank) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $37.75 for $15100.0. The insider now directly holds 31,745 shares of Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA).

Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community West Bancshares (CWBC) that is trading -12.86% down over the past 12 months. Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) is -7.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.51.