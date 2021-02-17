What should you know before buying stock in Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA) is 26.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.04 and a high of $51.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SENEA stock was last observed hovering at around $49.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -140.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -140.76% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $50.56, the stock is 21.96% and 23.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38809.0 and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 29.01% off its SMA200. SENEA registered 26.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.78.

The stock witnessed a 25.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.64%, and is 9.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $459.08M and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.52. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.92% and -2.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seneca Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 244.90% this year.

Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) Top Institutional Holders

175 institutions hold shares in Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.09% while institutional investors hold 85.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.07M, and float is at 6.77M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 73.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.04 million shares valued at $41.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.09% of the SENEA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.62 million shares valued at $22.28 million to account for 8.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.46 million shares representing 6.26% and valued at over $16.44 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 5.80% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $17.01 million.

Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Benjamin Timothy John, the company’s SVP, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Benjamin Timothy John bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $29.00 per share for a total of $17400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4083.0 shares.

Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) that is trading 2.83% up over the past 12 months. Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) is 17.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.49% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.