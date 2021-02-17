What should you know before buying stock in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC) is 16.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.30 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMBC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.47% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 6.47% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.54, the stock is 7.59% and 11.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8240.0 and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 36.75% off its SMA200. SMBC registered -2.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.62.

The stock witnessed a 7.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.43%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) has around 456 employees, a market worth around $315.95M and $108.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.54 and Fwd P/E is 10.23. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.43% and -6.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.01 with sales reaching $26.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.60% in year-over-year returns.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) Top Institutional Holders

98 institutions hold shares in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.09% while institutional investors hold 58.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.06M, and float is at 7.72M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 50.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FJ Capital Management LLC with over 0.71 million shares valued at $21.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.75% of the SMBC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.64 million shares valued at $19.41 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jacobs Asset Management, L.L.C. which holds 0.51 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $12.06 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $9.49 million.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHALK SAMMY A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHALK SAMMY A bought 357 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $24.18 per share for a total of $8634.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93355.0 shares.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Funke Matthew T (EVP/Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,072 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $24.43 per share for $26185.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13670.0 shares of the SMBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Funke Matthew T (EVP/Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,074 shares at an average price of $24.48 for $26300.0. The insider now directly holds 12,598 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC).

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 7.14% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.71% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 79620.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.51.