Which institution holds the most shares in Acme United Corporation (ACU)

44 institutions hold shares in Acme United Corporation (ACU), with 421.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.63% while institutional investors hold 75.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.34M, and float is at 2.92M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 65.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Management Corporation with over 0.4 million shares valued at $12.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.95% of the ACU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is North Star Investment Management Corp with 0.39 million shares valued at $11.72 million to account for 11.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.21 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $6.19 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $3.87 million.

Acme United Corporation (AMEX: ACU) is 10.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.10 and a high of $35.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACU stock was last observed hovering at around $33.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.11% higher than the price target low of $35.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.33, the stock is 3.63% and 6.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5870.0 and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 29.23% off its SMA200. ACU registered 37.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.58.

The stock witnessed a 1.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.38%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Acme United Corporation (ACU) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $111.31M and $157.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.51 and Fwd P/E is 13.33. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.88% and -6.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Acme United Corporation (ACU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acme United Corporation (ACU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acme United Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $38.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Acme United Corporation (ACU) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Acme United Corporation (ACU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Acme United Corporation (ACU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.95% up over the past 12 months. Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) is -1.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -731.6% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8000.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.