Which institution holds the most shares in American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB)

103 institutions hold shares in American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB), with 645.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.87% while institutional investors hold 39.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.97M, and float is at 10.33M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 37.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.8 million shares valued at $20.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.29% of the AMNB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.5 million shares valued at $10.51 million to account for 4.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.41 million shares representing 3.76% and valued at over $8.63 million, while FJ Capital Management LLC holds 3.50% of the shares totaling 0.38 million with a market value of $10.06 million.

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB) is 11.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.53 and a high of $36.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMNB stock was last observed hovering at around $29.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.65% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.5% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.25, the stock is 1.76% and 5.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23666.0 and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 18.34% off its SMA200. AMNB registered -19.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.02.

The stock witnessed a 1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.81%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) has around 355 employees, a market worth around $324.09M and $95.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.70 and Fwd P/E is 11.76. Profit margin for the company is 31.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.82% and -20.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American National Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $25.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 86 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bowling Kenneth S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bowling Kenneth S. bought 602 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $23.29 per share for a total of $14021.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14672.0 shares.

American National Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 27 that Harris Charles S (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 27 and was made at $23.73 per share for $2373.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10056.0 shares of the AMNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Martin Edward C (EVP) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $31.25 for $31250.0. The insider now directly holds 4,432 shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB).

American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) that is trading -18.40% down over the past 12 months. TowneBank (TOWN) is -0.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.29.