Which institution holds the most shares in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS)

11 institutions hold shares in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS), with 3.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.03% while institutional investors hold 2.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.92M, and float is at 6.34M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 1.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.15 million shares valued at $1.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.46% of the ARDS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Minot Wealth Management LLC with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.8 million to account for 1.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 23679.0 shares representing 0.24% and valued at over $0.14 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 11329.0 with a market value of $80209.0.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) is 33.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARDS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.18% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.10, the stock is 12.46% and 18.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7421.0 and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 15.00% off its SMA200. ARDS registered 41.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.97.

The stock witnessed a 16.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.80%, and is 11.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $80.19M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.16% and -20.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-808.00%).

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.