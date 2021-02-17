Which institution holds the most shares in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR)

31 institutions hold shares in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR), with 5.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.93% while institutional investors hold 92.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.97M, and float is at 3.70M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 51.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.91 million shares valued at $2.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.64% of the CDOR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gardner Lewis Asset Management, Inc. with 0.86 million shares valued at $2.24 million to account for 7.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.37 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $1.46 million, while Yakira Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $0.86 million.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (AMEX: CDOR) is 33.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $10.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDOR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -31.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -31.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.27, the stock is 9.61% and 24.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 60246.0 and changing 6.90% at the moment leaves the stock 38.14% off its SMA200. CDOR registered -51.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.66.

The stock witnessed a 19.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.22%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.98% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $63.61M and $41.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.86% and -51.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $7.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -220.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.60% in year-over-year returns.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (CDOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) that is trading -34.12% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -11.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -129.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 24990.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.51.