Which institution holds the most shares in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE)

28 institutions hold shares in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE), with institutional investors hold 33.33% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 33.31% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CSS LLC with over 14539.0 shares valued at $50901.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.06% of the DSE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Landscape Capital Management LLC with 11933.0 shares valued at $57755.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clough Capital Partners, LP which holds 6497.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $22745.0, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 6063.0 with a market value of $29344.0.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE: DSE) is 42.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $34.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $6.89, the stock is 20.19% and 27.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 65768.0 and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 39.80% off its SMA200. DSE registered -79.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.62.

The stock witnessed a 21.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.12%, and is 2.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 244.50% and -79.79% from its 52-week high.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE) Analyst Forecasts

.