Which institution holds the most shares in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)

22 institutions hold shares in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV), with institutional investors hold 32.69% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 32.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 0.37 million shares valued at $4.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.12% of the CEV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 0.27 million shares valued at $3.64 million to account for 3.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Foundation Advisors which holds 0.22 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $2.96 million, while Guggenheim Capital, LLC holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $2.72 million.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: CEV) is -0.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.80 and a high of $14.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEV stock was last observed hovering at around $13.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $13.60, the stock is -0.60% and 0.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13505.0 and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 2.25% off its SMA200. CEV registered -0.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.49.

The stock witnessed a 0.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.08%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.73% over the week and 0.91% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.93. Distance from 52-week low is 38.78% and -3.20% from its 52-week high.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) Analyst Forecasts

