Which institution holds the most shares in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC)

83 institutions hold shares in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC), with 2.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.65% while institutional investors hold 29.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.92M, and float is at 9.20M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 23.05% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.52 million shares valued at $13.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.33% of the EBTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.37 million shares valued at $7.77 million to account for 3.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) which holds 0.31 million shares representing 2.64% and valued at over $6.62 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.09% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $5.24 million.

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC) is 7.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.27 and a high of $31.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBTC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $27.50, the stock is 0.87% and 2.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12804.0 and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 16.31% off its SMA200. EBTC registered -10.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.21.

The stock witnessed a -2.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.35%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) has around 538 employees, a market worth around $333.03M and $144.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.42. Profit margin for the company is 20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.67% and -14.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.50%).

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) Analyst Forecasts

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year.

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PEDROSO LUIS M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PEDROSO LUIS M bought 91 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $26.47 per share for a total of $2409.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21826.0 shares.

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that PUTZIGER MICHAEL T (Director) bought a total of 252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $26.47 per share for $6670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the EBTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, PEDROSO LUIS M (Director) acquired 1,148 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $24108.0. The insider now directly holds 21,681 shares of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC).

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 22.08% up over the past 12 months. Camden National Corporation (CAC) is -15.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.16% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 57730.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.86.